RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend Geeta Utsav in Lucknow today

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will attend on Sunday the Divya Geeta Prerana Utsav, a large-scale spiritual gathering aimed at promoting the universal and life-enriching messages of the Bhagavad Gita. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the event. Mohan Bhagwat will begin his Lucknow visit on Sunday, where he is scheduled to participate in a series of significant spiritual and organisational events before departing for Ayodhya later in the day.

He will reach Janeshwar Mishra Park at 11:30 a.m., where he will attend the Divya Geeta Prerana Utsav, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees, scholars, and dignitaries. The Utsav is being organised by Shri Krishna Kripa Jiyo Geeta Parivar, Uttar Pradesh, under the inspiration of revered Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj. During a press conference held on November 16, the organisation highlighted the vision, objectives, and future expansion plans of the rapidly growing Jiyo Geeta Abhiyan, which aims to take Gita-based teachings to communities across India and abroad.

After the Lucknow programme, Bhagwat will head directly to the Vishwa Samvad Kendra office located in Jiamau, where he will spend some time interacting with functionaries and reviewing ongoing organisational activities. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to depart for Ayodhya, where he will stay at the RSS office, Saket Nilayam. His Ayodhya engagements on November 24 include attending and addressing a special event at Gurudwara Brahmakund, organised to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In addition to the commemorative programme, Bhagwat will also meet various sadhus, saints, intellectuals, and RSS office-bearers in Ayodhya. He is expected to review preparations and progress related to events planned for the RSS centenary year, which will be celebrated across the country through a series of cultural, social, and organisational initiatives.