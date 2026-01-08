RTA Inspections at Aramghar X Road: Action Against Rule-Violating Private Travel Buses

Rangareddy: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) conducted extensive inspections of private travel buses at Aramghar X Road on Thursday, tightening checks to ensure passenger safety and legal compliance.

Checks Conducted at Rajendranagar’s Aramghar Junction

RTA officials inspected several private travel buses operating through Aramghar X Road and identified vehicles running in violation of transport rules. Action was initiated against the concerned operators on the spot.

What Documents Were Verified?

During the drive, officials thoroughly checked:

Bus registration documents

Drivers’ licences

Fitness certificates

Insurance papers

Permits

Officials said that penalties were imposed on buses found non-compliant with the prescribed norms.

Zero Tolerance for Safety Violations

RTA officials warned that strict action will continue against vehicles violating the law. The department reiterated that passenger safety is the top priority, and any compromise—whether related to documentation, fitness, or permits—will invite penalties.

Inspections to Continue Across the District

The RTA confirmed that such inspection drives will be intensified and continued across Rangareddy district, especially at busy junctions, to curb unsafe operations by private travel buses.

The Aramghar X Road RTA inspections send a clear message to operators to comply with transport regulations and ensure safe travel for passengers.

