Russian Woman Travels to Bihar for Love to Marry Bhagalpur Man; Wedding Planned for November (Video)

A Russian woman identified as Julie has reportedly travelled with her family to Bihar’s Bhagalpur district to reunite with and marry Rahul Yadav, whom she fell in love with while he was working in Russia. According to First Bihar and Dainik Jagran, she reached his village, Rajapur, approximately six months after his return to India, and both families have agreed to a November wedding.

Rahul met Julie while working in Russia, and the two developed a relationship before he returned to India, the reports said. According to First Bihar, Julie arrived in his village approximately six months after his return.

The reports said Julie expressed her willingness to live with Rahul in his modest home. Both families reportedly agreed to the marriage, with preparations under way for November 2026. No exact wedding date was specified in the reports reviewed.

The relationship timeline and wedding arrangements could not be independently verified from the available material. The supplied video screenshots alone do not establish those details.