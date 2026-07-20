Salman Khan’s New Look Sparks Concern Among Fans, Viral Video Fuels Speculation

Mumbai: A recent video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion and concern among fans over his appearance.

In the viral clip, Salman Khan appears older and more fatigued than usual, prompting fans to speculate about the reason behind his changed look. While some social media users believe the appearance could be part of a makeover for an upcoming film role, others have suggested it may simply reflect the natural effects of aging.

Neither Salman Khan nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the viral video or the speculation surrounding his appearance.

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The video has generated thousands of reactions online, with many fans expressing concern for the actor’s health and well-being. Several users shared messages wishing him good health and hoping that he is doing well.

At present, there is no official confirmation supporting the various claims circulating on social media. Fans continue to await clarification from the actor or his representatives regarding the viral video and his new look.