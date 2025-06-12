School Bus Safety Drive in Hyderabad: RTO Officials Book 60 Buses for Violations

Hyderabad – With schools reopening across Telangana, the Rangareddy district RTO officials began strict inspections of school buses from early Thursday morning at Appa Junction in Rajendranagar to ensure student safety and vehicle compliance.

Fitness and Student Safety Facilities Under Scrutiny

The Road Transport Office (RTO) team focused on checking the fitness certificates of the vehicles and verifying whether school buses had the necessary facilities to transport students without causing discomfort or risk.

Officials emphasized that each child should have an individual seat and that all buses must follow safety norms.

Over 60 Cases Booked Against School Buses

During the inspection drive, RTO authorities registered cases against approximately 60 school buses for various violations, including missing documents, lack of fitness certification, and non-compliance with safety norms.

Early Morning Inspections Across Multiple Buses

The inspections began early in the morning, targeting a large number of school buses. In many instances, challans were issued, and some buses were flagged for immediate corrective action.

Clear Guidelines Issued to Management and Drivers

RTO officials also held discussions with school management and bus drivers, advising them to ensure that:

Each student has a separate seat

Buses are equipped with basic safety and comfort features

Vehicles are regularly serviced and maintained

Authorities have warned of continued inspections and strict penalties if guidelines are not followed.