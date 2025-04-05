Server Snag: Ration Shops Hit by Technical Glitch, Half-Hour Disruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed disruption in the public distribution system (PDS) on Saturday due to a server issue. The glitch affected the functioning of ration shops, causing delays and inconvenience to thousands of beneficiaries.

With the server down for over half an hour, the distribution of subsidized rice was temporarily halted in many areas. Beneficiaries holding white ration cards had to wait in long queues outside fair price shops, hoping for the issue to be resolved swiftly.

Civil Supplies Department Responds Quickly

Responding to the technical snag, officials from the Telangana Civil Supplies Department acted promptly. They confirmed that the server issue has been rectified and ration distribution has resumed smoothly across the state, including in the capital city of Hyderabad.

The department assured that rice distribution is now proceeding as usual, and any inconvenience caused to the public is deeply regretted.

Ugadi Festival Rice Scheme Sees Strong Public Response

As part of the Ugadi festival special initiative, the Telangana government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Fine Rice Distribution Scheme for families with white ration cards across all districts—except Hyderabad, where the election model code of conduct for the MLC elections is currently in effect.

In Hyderabad, the government is currently distributing regular coarse rice due to the code of conduct. However, officials have announced that fine rice distribution in the city will begin next month.

Citizens Appreciate the Fine Rice Scheme

The public has shown great enthusiasm for the fine rice distribution initiative, praising the government’s move to enhance the quality of food grains provided through the PDS. Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the improved grain quality and hope for such initiatives to continue in the future