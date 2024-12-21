Six killed as container truck overturns on car in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated.

Owing to the accident, the traffic was badly hit on National Highway-48.