Six killed as container truck overturns on car in Karnataka

Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

Fouzia Farhana21 December 2024 - 15:30
Bengaluru: Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated.

Also Read: Seven killed in two road accidents in Telugu states

Owing to the accident, the traffic was badly hit on National Highway-48.

