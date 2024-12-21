Crime & AccidentsKarnataka
Six killed as container truck overturns on car in Karnataka
Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated.
The incident occurred near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, they said. The truck carrying a large cargo container overturned on the car in which the six people were seated.
Owing to the accident, the traffic was badly hit on National Highway-48.