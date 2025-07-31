Sonu Sood reveals his future aspirations on his birthday

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan was hosted by actor Sonu Sood at his lavish Mumbai bungalow for her vlog. During the episode, the ‘Main Hoo Na’ maker shared a glimpse of the ‘Fateh’ actor’s not-so-humble abode.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sood revealed whether he plans to own more such grand houses in the future.

Speaking to IANS on his birthday, the ‘Happy New Year’ actor said, “Housemates are more important than the house. All those who are standing outside (his fans) are my family, and with their blessings, I will be able to make many more such houses.”

Sood’s Mumbai residence opens with a spacious entrance with a Buddha statue and a cosy seating area.

Next, we enter his living room, decorated with a white and beige sofa set and a centrally placed staircase. The remaining space is occupied by a grand dining table.

During the house tour, Farah even pointed out that the house gives her ‘Om Shanti Om’ set vibes.

We also got a glimpse of Sonu Sood’s two sons, Ishant and Ayaan’s rooms, which have been customized as per their liking.

Sood has also made a small media room in his house, furnished with a white sofa set and a TV.

Lastly, the house tour was completed by taking a look at the modular kitchen, along with a small temple space beside it.

Meanwhile, apart from his acting skills, Sood is also known for his philanthropy work. Making his birthday even more special, the ‘Dabangg’ actor announced an old-age home that will provide shelter to 500 senior citizens.

Creating a safe and loving environment for those who need care and support, the old age home will also provide them with medical care, and healthy meals, along with emotional support.

Prior to this, Sood has helped migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and also lent his support to the underprivileged students and patients.