In a shocking incident that came to light with a delay, an English teacher at the Kasturba Vidyalayam in Bhupalpally has been accused of brutally hitting several 9th-grade female students. The incident, which reportedly occurred in the school, has led to injuries on the students’ hands.

According to reports, the teacher’s actions were both reckless and unwarranted, as the students were struck without any clear reason, causing distress among the young learners. The incident has sparked widespread outrage from the local community, as such behavior is unacceptable in educational institutions.

Investigation Launched into the Teacher’s Actions

District education officials have initiated a formal inquiry into the matter. Authorities are now examining the teacher’s conduct and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The school administration has also been questioned for not immediately addressing the issue.

Student Injuries and Community Reactions

The students affected by the teacher’s actions suffered minor injuries to their hands. Parents and fellow students have voiced their concern over the growing incidents of corporal punishment in schools and have demanded justice for the victims.

Teacher Hits 9th Graders in School: What Led to the Brutal Assault?

The school authorities have expressed their shock over the incident and promised cooperation with the investigation. Local education officials have also emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.