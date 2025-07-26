Telangana Approves ₹430 Cr for Mir Alam Tank Cable Bridge; Land Acquisition Likely for Project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹430 crore for the construction of a cable-stayed bridge over the historic Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad. The upcoming bridge will significantly ease traffic congestion on National Highway 44, connecting Shastripuram to Chintalmet and improving vehicular flow along the Bengaluru National Highway corridor.

According to the official Government Order (GO), the project cost will be borne by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The government has also directed MRDCL to initiate the tendering process under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

The project is expected to move forward alongside land acquisition. While the government has not released detailed information about the structures that may be affected, concerns have already surfaced over possible acquisition of buildings near Mir Alam Tank. There are longstanding allegations of illegal encroachments on the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of the tank, raising the question of whether these unauthorized structures will be demolished as part of the project execution.

MRDCL has also been instructed to engage a Project Management Consultant (PMC) through open tenders. The PMC will be responsible for monitoring the project’s execution and maintaining quality control.

The design and structural drawings of the bridge, which will be submitted by the EPC contractor, must receive approval from the appointed PMC and further validation from reputed institutes such as IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, or JNTU Hyderabad.

The Managing Director of MRDCL has been authorized to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth execution of the project.