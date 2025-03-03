Telangana Braces for Intense Heat! Above-Normal Temperatures Expected

Telangana: Telangana is set to experience an extremely hot summer, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-normal maximum temperatures from March to May.

This seasonal outlook suggests that much of central and southern India, including Telangana, will face a significant temperature rise, potentially leading to severe heatwaves.

Rising Temperatures Across the State

As summer officially begins, temperatures across Telangana continue to climb. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Yergatla in Nizamabad district recorded the highest temperature in the state on Sunday, March 2, reaching 38.3°C. Additionally, 14 out of 33 districts have reported temperatures of 38°C or higher, highlighting the intensity of the heatwave.

In contrast, the lowest maximum temperature recorded was 35.6°C in Bommalaramaram, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. In Hyderabad, Bahadurpura saw a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, while Kukatpally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 36.3°C. Moinabad in Rangareddy district also reported a maximum of 36.2°C.

IMD’s Forecast: Heatwaves and Weather Impact

The IMD has warned that the above-normal temperatures could result in prolonged heatwaves, putting pressure on public health, agriculture, and water resources. While the forecast suggests above-normal rainfall in March, it is unlikely to provide lasting relief from the rising temperatures.

Impact on Agriculture and Public Health

With soaring temperatures, concerns arise over agriculture, water scarcity, and public health. Farmers may face challenges with crop yields due to extreme heat, while residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

Authorities urge people to follow these safety measures to combat the heatwave: