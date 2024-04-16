Telangana CM announces establishment of Special Welfare Board for Gulf and Overseas workers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the state government will soon establish a Welfare Board dedicated.

to the welfare of Gulf and Overseas workers.

Addressing a gathering of Gulf union leaders at a private hotel here on Tuesday, Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers employed in Gulf countries. He outlined plans to implement a system ensuring that workers engage only with government-recognized agents and receive a seven-day training program.

Highlighting the significant presence of Telangana families, with approximately 15 lakh households relying on employment in Gulf countries, Reddy emphasized the need to safeguard their interests through the proposed Telangana Gulf and Overseas Welfare Board.

He stated that the government has devised a system and will finalize its implementation following consultations with Gulf union leaders at a meeting to be held at Praja Bhavan after the Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy further disclosed plans to establish a dedicated office in Praja Bhavan under a senior IAS officer to oversee the welfare of Gulf and overseas workers.

The government is also studying policies adopted by other states, such as Kerala, to introduce an integrated system tailored to the needs of Telangana workers abroad.

Additionally, the government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of deceased Gulf workers.

Earlier, leaders of Gulf worker unions detailed the challenges faced by workers in Gulf countries during the meeting.

The event was attended by MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Adi Srinivas, Congress senior leader Jeevan Reddy, and representatives from Gulf NRI unions.