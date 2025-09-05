Telangana CM urges devotees to celebrate idol immersion with devotion, care

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to devotees to celebrate tomorrow’s Ganesh idol immersion with devotion and care.

Speaking after offering special puja at the iconic 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh here, Revanth said that no state in the country was providing free power supply to Ganesh Pandals except the Telangana State.

The state government provided every facility, including free power supply, to ensure Ganesh festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai on alert after bomb threat before Anant Chaturdashi

The Chief Minister said that the government identified the challenges during festivities and resolved them with the coordination of all departments.

The CM congratulated the Festival Committee of Khairatabad Ganesh Idol for organising the festivities with grandeur for the last 71 years.

“Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths”, the Chief Minister said, adding adequate arrangements were already made at Tank Bund for Ganesh Idol immersion.

According to Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee President Raj Kumar , the Shobha Yatra will start at 6 am tomorrow. “We intend to complete the idol immersion by 12 noon,” Kumar said.

An estimated 25 lakh devotees have visited the Ganesh pandal this year, surpassing previous records for the highest footfall, he said.

The Transport Department has arranged a 200-tonne mega crane at the immersion point in Hussain Sagar, he said.

A vehicle from Vijayawada has already reached the city to transport the eco-friendly Khairatabad Ganesh idol for immersion, he added.

The Khairatabad Maha Ganesh idol will be immersed at Bahubali Crane Point No. 4 in Hussain Sagar.