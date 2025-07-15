Telangana Congress Leader Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Medak District

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Telangana Congress leader and Medak district SC Cell Secretary, Murali Anil (28), was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday morning in Varigantham village of Kulcharam Mandal, Medak district.

Body Found With Blood Stains and Bullets Nearby

According to police reports, Anil’s body was discovered with blood stains on his right shoulder and chest. Police recovered four bullets near the body, although it remains unconfirmed whether he sustained gunshot wounds.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Leader Was Returning From Congress Event in Hyderabad

Murali Anil had reportedly attended a party event at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday night and was returning to his native village, Paithara, in his car when the incident occurred.

Also Read: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Ex-Irrigation Chief Engineer Muralidhar Rao

Police Begin Investigation; Body Sent for Postmortem

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem examination. Anil’s death has sent shockwaves through the region, triggering concerns and demands for a thorough investigation.

Congress Leaders Visit Hospital, Seek Details

Local Congress leaders arrived at the hospital to gather details about the incident and demanded clarity on the circumstances surrounding Anil’s death. The mysterious nature of the case has heightened political tension in the district.

Further updates are awaited as police continue their investigation to determine whether foul play was involved in the young leader’s untimely demise.