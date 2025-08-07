Telangana

Telangana Govt to Finalize Plans to Make State a Premier Destination for MICE, Film Tourism

The Telangana government would soon finalise separate action plans to make the state an attractive destination for MICE and film tourism.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 August 2025 - 17:28
Hyderabad: The Telangana government would soon finalize separate action plans to make the state an attractive destination for MICE and film tourism.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) and CEO of Industry and Investment Cell in the CM Office, held separate stakeholders meetings on Thursday to promote MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and also film tourism in the state, an official statement said.

The state government envisions making Telangana the most friendly and affordable destination for film shootings not only in India but from across the world, it said.

In the meeting on MICE tourism, which was attended by 40 stakeholders from across various sectors, including travel, hospitality, and event management, Jayesh Ranjan assured that the government’s initiatives would be supported by definite timelines and execution frameworks, the release said.

The final action plan would be announced by the end of August or on World Tourism Day (September 27, 2025), it said.

Meanwhile, the meeting on film tourism was attended by around twenty delegates from Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce, Film Studios, Cinematographers Association, and several government departments.

The meeting discussed strategies to make Telangana the most friendly and affordable destination for film shooting not only in India but from across the world, it said.

Based on the points discussed in the gathering, an action plan would be prepared, including developing a portal as a “One Stop Shop” for all cinema shooting requirements as a ‘single window’,  the release added.

