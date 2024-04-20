Telangana Intermediate Results Announcement Expected on This Date 

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) held in February-March on Monday or Tuesday (April 22 or 23).

According to official sources, there is a strong possibility that the results will be announced on Monday, April 22 at 11 am.

A senior official said that the checking of answer scripts along with the processing of results is complete. The Centre for Good Governance is conducting the necessary scrutiny before the release of the results.

He said that the board is planning to announce the results on Monday or Tuesday. The date has not been finalized.

He informed that 478,718 first year and 502,260 second year students, a total of 980,978 students, had appeared in the examinations held from February 28 to March 19.

The answer scripts were checked in four phases at 16 spot evaluation camps (paper checking centers) set up across the state.

