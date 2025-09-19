Telangana Software Engineer Fatally Shot by Santa Clara Police; Family Alleges Racial Bias

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old software professional from Telangana, India, was fatally shot by a Santa Clara police officer on the morning of September 3, 2025, following a violent domestic disturbance call. While police assert the officer’s actions prevented a fatal stabbing, Nizamuddin’s family has raised allegations of racial discrimination and disputes the official account.

The Fatal Incident: Official Police Account

According to a detailed press conference held by the Santa Clara Police Department on September 5, the events unfolded as follows:

6:08 AM: Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive.

Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive. Upon Arrival: Officer Allsap reportedly heard a loud commotion inside the apartment. After identifying himself, he kicked open the front door.

Officer Allsap reportedly heard a loud commotion inside the apartment. After identifying himself, he kicked open the front door. Inside the Residence: Officer Allsap found four roommates present. Police claim Nizamuddin was on top of another roommate, pinning them to the floor in a hallway while holding a knife.

Officer Allsap found four roommates present. Police claim Nizamuddin was on top of another roommate, pinning them to the floor in a hallway while holding a knife. Use of Force: Police stated that despite verbal commands to stop, Nizamuddin raised his arm holding the knife “in a striking position.” When the officer saw the knife “come down towards the victim,” he fired four shots, all of which struck Nizamuddin.

Police stated that despite verbal commands to stop, Nizamuddin raised his arm holding the knife “in a striking position.” When the officer saw the knife “come down towards the victim,” he fired four shots, all of which struck Nizamuddin. Weapons Recovered: Chief of Police, Pat Morgan, reported that two knives were recovered. He stated the first knife broke at the handle during the struggle, after which Nizamuddin allegedly retrieved a second knife to continue the assault.

Both Nizamuddin and the stabbing victim were transported to a local hospital. Nizamuddin was pronounced dead at 7:22 AM. The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds to the hands, chest, lung, and abdomen, survived and has since been released from medical care.

Family’s Counter-Narrative and Allegations

Nizamuddin’s family in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, presents a dramatically different story. They learned of his death two weeks after the incident, on September 18, through a friend.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, a retired teacher, has written to India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, urgently requesting assistance and information. The family claims Nizamuddin was a “quiet and religious” individual and disputes that he was the aggressor. They have also alleged a history of racial discrimination that he faced in the United States.

The family’s allegations are supported by public posts on Nizamuddin’s LinkedIn profile, where he detailed experiencing:

Racial hatred, discrimination, and harassment

Wage fraud and wrongful termination from his job

Food poisoning and illegal eviction attempts

Ongoing surveillance and intimidation

Background and Previous Domestic Issues

Investigation into the residence revealed this was not the first police response. On August 12, 2025, police were called to the same address for a dispute between Nizamuddin and the same roommate over air conditioning usage.

Following that incident, the house manager had initiated eviction proceedings against Nizamuddin, which were finalized just days before the fatal shooting. Contrary to his professional profile, the house manager also stated that Nizamuddin had been “unemployed for over a year.”

Nizamuddin had moved to the U.S. in 2016 for higher education, earning a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Florida Institute of Technology. He most recently worked as a software engineer for Google via the contracting firm EPAM Systems and had recently been promoted and relocated to Santa Clara, California.

Ongoing Investigations and Unresolved Questions

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation, which remains active and open. Officer Allsap is currently on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Several key questions remain unanswered:

The full bodycam footage has not been publicly released, only still images.

The identity and current condition of the stabbed roommate have not been disclosed.

The results of the official autopsy have not been made public.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued an official public response to the family’s appeals for help with repatriation.

Police Chief Morgan defended the officer’s actions, stating, “Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the officer’s actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life… Our officers train for moments like this.”

The case has drawn attention to the broader issues of police use of force and the vulnerabilities faced by international professionals living and working in the United States. The family continues to await answers and assistance in repatriating their son’s body to India.