Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Tonight

Hyderabad: Hyderabad likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds by Thursday evening or night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

In its Thursday afternoon forecast, the IMD said, “The city will remain generally cloudy. There is a high probability of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph towards the evening or night. Fog or mist is also likely during morning and late-night hours.” The department has issued a similar outlook for Friday.

Assessing the possible impact, IMD warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and on roads, disruption of drainage systems, heavy traffic congestion in several locations, and slippery road conditions due to rainfall.

Meanwhile, weather observers stated in forecast that the day is expected to be extremely humid, creating highly unstable conditions. While the weather may stay dry until late evening, there is a chance of isolated heavy thunderstorms during the night hours.