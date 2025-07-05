Telangana Suspends 18,973 Driving Licenses for Traffic Violations Across State

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has intensified its crackdown on traffic violations and reckless driving. According to the State Transport Department, a total of 18,973 driving licenses were suspended between December 2023 and June 2025 across Telangana.

Strict Action Against Drunk Driving and Over-Speeding

Officials stated that the majority of the license suspensions were due to serious offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and over-speeding. These violations pose a direct threat to public safety and have triggered a wave of strict enforcement by the authorities.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The data was revealed in the latest “Pragathi Report” released by the Telangana Transport Department, which outlines various developments and enforcement actions undertaken in the state.

Also Read: Telangana Engineering Graduate Ends Life After Failing Government Job Exams

Boost for Electric Vehicles: Full Tax Exemption Encourages EV Adoption

Alongside strict traffic law enforcement, the Telangana government is also promoting clean mobility through its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. According to the report, from November 16, 2024, to May 30, 2025, the state registered a total of 49,633 electric vehicles.

Under the policy, the government provided 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees, resulting in financial incentives totaling ₹369.27 crore to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

A Dual Approach: Road Safety and Green Mobility

This dual approach of enhancing road safety while simultaneously promoting sustainable transportation aligns with Telangana’s long-term urban development and climate goals. The Transport Department has indicated that both enforcement and eco-friendly initiatives will continue to expand in the coming months.