Telangana to Attract ₹15,000 Cr Tourism Investments; CM Revanth Reddy to Launch Grand Roadmap at Conclave 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to redefine tourism in the state. Beyond regular visits to wildlife sanctuaries, forests, and waterfalls, the government is preparing to introduce a range of new services aimed at offering both domestic and international tourists a delightful experience.

These include overnight stays in forests with safaris, double-decker boat rides, helicopter tours, the introduction of traditional cuisine for visitors, and the availability of advanced state-of-the-art medical services.

In a bid to promote Telangana tourism on a grand scale, the state government is organising the “Telangana Tourism Conclave 2025” at Shilparamam on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Saturday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the roadmap and vision for promoting Telangana tourism at the conclave, which will also be attended by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Hyderabad on Red Alert as Musi River Overflows: 17 Gates of Twin Reservoirs Lifted, Floodwaters Submerge Roads

The state has set a target of attracting ₹15,000 crore in tourism investments while creating a large number of employment opportunities for youth. As part of this effort, the government is inviting public-private partnerships (PPP) as well as 100 per cent private investments.

Several investors, after reviewing the state’s new tourism policy, have expressed willingness to establish international-standard hotels, wellness centres, and hospitality projects in Telangana.

These include:

A state-of-the-art wellness centre in Ananthagiri Hills in collaboration with Jesom and Zen Megha,

A wine-making unit from grape harvest,

Taj Safaris in forest areas,

Waterfront resorts by Mahendra Company,

Five-star hotels and Ginger hotels in Tier-2 cities,

A wellness retreat in Nagarjuna Sagar, and

Taiwan’s Fo Guang Shan group developing a wedding destination centre at Buddhavan.

Agreements for these projects will be signed in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy. Collectively, they are expected to bring in ₹15,000 crore investments and generate 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

International Film City

Hyderabad has already gained recognition as a world-class film production hub. To further strengthen this sector, the government will launch the “Film in Telangana” portal on Saturday. Through this portal, filmmakers can obtain single-window clearances and instant permissions for shootings at various locations, aided by AI-enabled systems. Officials said this initiative will further cement Hyderabad’s position as a hub for both national and international film productions.

Health City

With affordable and quality medical care already drawing global visitors to Hyderabad, the government is launching the Telangana Medical Value Tourism (MVT) portal. The platform will provide details of hospitals, leading doctors, insurance facilities, and visa-related information. It will also include details on airport-to-hospital transport and translation services for foreign patients. Officials expect the portal to generate significant employment opportunities while further boosting medical tourism.

Helicopter and Seaplane Tourism

For the first time, Telangana will introduce helicopter tourism to provide new experiences for tourists. Initially, services will operate on the Hyderabad–Somasila–Srisailam route, with expansion planned based on demand. The government is also working on permits for seaplane excursions, including Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and Srisailam to Bhadrachalam routes. A feasibility study for launching water-based aircraft in the state is underway.

Promoting Traditional Cuisine

While Hyderabadi Biryani already enjoys global fame, the government plans to promote other Telangana delicacies such as Sarvapindi, Sakinalu, and Boti Curry worldwide. Regional food maps have been prepared, and an agreement with the Netherlands government will help introduce these dishes internationally. Officials say this will boost demand and generate local employment.

Safety and Security

Tourist safety has been given top priority. The number of tourist police will be increased from 15 to 90 to ensure safe experiences, especially for women travelling alone from other states and countries.

Travel and Accommodation

The tourism department is partnering with IRCTC and travel agencies to ensure seamless travel across Telangana. Caravans and heavy vehicles will be made available for larger groups. A digital tourism card will also be launched, offering discounts at temples, hotels, and transport facilities, usable across multiple destinations.

Events and Awards

The government will sign an agreement with BookMyShow to facilitate large events, film festivals, exhibitions, and cultural programmes in Telangana. Additionally, awards will be presented to hotels and institutions for their contributions to the tourism sector.

Launch of Muchukunda

As part of promoting water sports, a 120-seat double-decker boat named “Muchukunda”—after the original name of the Musi River—will be launched on Hussain Sagar on Saturday.