Telangana to Face Heavy Rains for 3 More Days, GHMC & SDRF on High Alert

Hyderabad: Telangana has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past ten days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of further heavy rainfall expected over the next three days.

This persistent rain, caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, has significantly impacted daily life, especially in the northern districts where flooding has occurred. The IMD has declared a Red Alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Warangal districts, predicting extremely intense rainfall. Residents in these affected areas are advised to stay alert, and those in low-lying areas are encouraged to relocate to safer places.

An Orange Alert has been sounded for Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Adilabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Meanwhile, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Jagitial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts are likely to witness scattered heavy showers.

In Hyderabad, heavy rains since Sunday evening have left several areas waterlogged, including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Begumpet, and Panjagutta. Floodwaters entered low-lying colonies and inundated major roads, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Despite being a holiday, heavy vehicular congestion led to prolonged jams, with two-wheeler riders particularly struggling.

Power outages were reported in several neighborhoods as strong winds accompanied the downpour, while non-functional streetlights on arterial roads worsened the situation for commuters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been pressed into action for rescue and relief, working to drain floodwaters and regulate traffic. Meanwhile, the state government has intensified relief operations and instructed all district administrations to remain on high alert.