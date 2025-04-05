Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp to Include AI, Cybersecurity & Fintech
Big changes coming! Discover the details of the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp for 2025-26, introducing AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and new assessment methods. Get the latest from Munsif.
HYDERABAD, April 5, 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has approved a significant overhaul of the undergraduate curriculum, set to take effect from the 2025-26 academic year. Following a crucial meeting with Vice-Chancellors from seven conventional state universities on Friday, April 4, a resolution was passed to modernize degree courses by incorporating contemporary subjects and reforming assessment methods as part of the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp.
Also Read: Telangana: Non-Telugu CBSE Students Struggle as Government Mandates Telugu
Table of Contents
Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp Set for 2025-26 with Focus on AI, Cybersecurity
The meeting focused on key academic and administrative reforms aimed at enhancing the quality and relevance of higher education in the state.
Key Curriculum Changes:
A major outcome of the meeting is the decision to implement a 20% revision in the existing undergraduate syllabus. This revamp focuses on integrating emerging and high-demand fields into the core learning structure. Key areas to be introduced include:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): Preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape.
- Cybersecurity: Addressing the growing need for professionals skilled in protecting digital assets.
- Fintech: Equipping graduates with knowledge of financial technology innovations.
- Research Aptitude: Fostering analytical and research skills early in academic careers.
These additions aim to make graduates more industry-ready and adaptable to future job markets.
Student-Centric Reforms and Faculty Development
To support the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp, several pedagogical reforms are planned. Structured learning units will be introduced to improve the learning experience.
Furthermore, comprehensive faculty development programmes will be rolled out to equip educators with the necessary skills to teach the revised curriculum effectively. An important step in this direction is a planned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic and Training), which will facilitate wider dissemination of educational content and training resources across the state.
New Assessment Pattern Introduced
The council also proposed changes to how students are evaluated. A Continuous Assessment Pattern will be adopted, moving towards a more holistic evaluation throughout the semester. The 100-mark structure will be divided as follows:
- Project Work: 25 marks
- Midterm Assessment: 25 marks
- End Semester Examination: 50 marks
This approach aims to reduce reliance solely on final exams and encourage continuous engagement with the coursework.
Administrative Decisions and Entrance Tests
Beyond the curriculum, the meeting addressed administrative matters. Concerns regarding discrepancies between the sanctioned intake and actual admissions in colleges led to a decision mandating thorough verification of approved intake numbers before granting affiliations to law, professional, and degree colleges for the upcoming academic year.
It was also unanimously decided that Osmania University will conduct the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) for the year 2025. Additionally, the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) admissions will be released after the state’s Intermediate results are declared.
These comprehensive measures, spearheaded by the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp, signal a significant step towards modernizing higher education in Telangana, aligning it with global trends and industry requirements for the academic year 2025-26 and beyond.
FAQs: Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp (2025-26)
What is the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp 2025-26?
The Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp refers to the decision by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) to revise 20% of the undergraduate syllabus starting from the 2025-26 academic year. This includes adding new subjects like AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Research Aptitude, and introducing a new assessment pattern.
When will the new Telangana undergraduate curriculum changes take effect?
These significant changes to the undergraduate curriculum, including the introduction of new subjects and assessment methods, will be implemented starting from the academic year 2025-26.
Which new subjects are being added to the Telangana undergraduate courses?
As part of the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp, the following key emerging areas will be incorporated into the syllabus:
– Artificial Intelligence (AI)
– Cybersecurity
– Fintech
– Research Aptitude
How will student assessment change under the new Telangana curriculum?
A new Continuous Assessment Pattern is being introduced. The 100 marks for courses will be divided as follows: 25 marks for project work, 25 marks for a midterm assessment, and 50 marks for the end-semester examination.
Who will conduct the CPGET 2025 entrance exam for postgraduate courses in Telangana?
According to the resolution passed by TGCHE and university Vice-Chancellors, Osmania University will be responsible for conducting the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) for the year 2025.