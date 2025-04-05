Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp to Include AI, Cybersecurity & Fintech

HYDERABAD, April 5, 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has approved a significant overhaul of the undergraduate curriculum, set to take effect from the 2025-26 academic year. Following a crucial meeting with Vice-Chancellors from seven conventional state universities on Friday, April 4, a resolution was passed to modernize degree courses by incorporating contemporary subjects and reforming assessment methods as part of the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp.

Also Read: Telangana: Non-Telugu CBSE Students Struggle as Government Mandates Telugu

Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp Set for 2025-26 with Focus on AI, Cybersecurity

The meeting focused on key academic and administrative reforms aimed at enhancing the quality and relevance of higher education in the state.

Key Curriculum Changes:

A major outcome of the meeting is the decision to implement a 20% revision in the existing undergraduate syllabus. This revamp focuses on integrating emerging and high-demand fields into the core learning structure. Key areas to be introduced include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Cybersecurity: Addressing the growing need for professionals skilled in protecting digital assets.

Addressing the growing need for professionals skilled in protecting digital assets. Fintech: Equipping graduates with knowledge of financial technology innovations.

Equipping graduates with knowledge of financial technology innovations. Research Aptitude: Fostering analytical and research skills early in academic careers.

These additions aim to make graduates more industry-ready and adaptable to future job markets.

Student-Centric Reforms and Faculty Development

To support the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp, several pedagogical reforms are planned. Structured learning units will be introduced to improve the learning experience.

Furthermore, comprehensive faculty development programmes will be rolled out to equip educators with the necessary skills to teach the revised curriculum effectively. An important step in this direction is a planned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic and Training), which will facilitate wider dissemination of educational content and training resources across the state.

New Assessment Pattern Introduced

The council also proposed changes to how students are evaluated. A Continuous Assessment Pattern will be adopted, moving towards a more holistic evaluation throughout the semester. The 100-mark structure will be divided as follows:

Project Work: 25 marks

Midterm Assessment: 25 marks

End Semester Examination: 50 marks

This approach aims to reduce reliance solely on final exams and encourage continuous engagement with the coursework.

Administrative Decisions and Entrance Tests

Beyond the curriculum, the meeting addressed administrative matters. Concerns regarding discrepancies between the sanctioned intake and actual admissions in colleges led to a decision mandating thorough verification of approved intake numbers before granting affiliations to law, professional, and degree colleges for the upcoming academic year.

It was also unanimously decided that Osmania University will conduct the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) for the year 2025. Additionally, the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) admissions will be released after the state’s Intermediate results are declared.

These comprehensive measures, spearheaded by the Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp, signal a significant step towards modernizing higher education in Telangana, aligning it with global trends and industry requirements for the academic year 2025-26 and beyond.

FAQs: Telangana Undergraduate Curriculum Revamp (2025-26)