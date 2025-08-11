Telangana Water Polo Teams to Compete at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship

Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association has announced the participation of the Telangana men’s and women’s water polo teams in the upcoming 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship – 2025, scheduled to be held at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from August 13 to August 17, 2025.

In this prestigious national event, Mr. Manish Goud Kandikanti will lead the men’s team as captain, while Mrs. Kalwa Sanjana will captain the women’s team.

Speaking about the participation, Telangana Swimming Association General Secretary Umesh Galande expressed pride in the teams and wished them success in the championship, urging the media to extend coverage and encouragement to the players.

Men’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)

Banothu Srikanth Nayak – Warangal Bhargav Ram Kasula – Ranga Reddy Deeraj Sai Katla – Warangal Gouni Shiva Goud – Ranga Reddy Jwala Tanay Singh Patel – Ranga Reddy Kaila Rohan Reddy – Hyderabad Lalit Sagar Kalwa – Ranga Reddy M Sai Karthik – Karimnagar Manidhar Rao Venkata Chadalla – Hyderabad Manish Goud Kandikanti – Hyderabad (Captain) Mudrakola Sushanth Desai – Hyderabad Retheesh R – Ranga Reddy Tejas Navathe – Nizamabad Thulla Sai Charan – Karimnagar

Women’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)

Avisha Rachel Mathew – Hyderabad Brinda Samyukta Pabbinedi – Ranga Reddy Deshika Arushi Nadimetla – Hyderabad Gayathri Puppala – Hyderabad Jannapally Krishita Reddy – Hyderabad Navisha Paled – Hyderabad Nipunitha Pabba – Hyderabad Niyathi Pabba – Hyderabad Pritika Wadhwani – Hyderabad Sahasra Vinjamuri – Hyderabad Sanjana Kalwa – Ranga Reddy (Captain) Shineshma Peddamma – Warangal Tanisha Paled – Hyderabad Tripti – Hyderabad

The championship will witness top aquatic talent from across the country, and the Telangana teams aim to make their mark with strong performances.