Telangana Water Polo Teams to Compete at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship

Hyderabad

Speaking about the participation, Telangana Swimming Association General Secretary Umesh Galande expressed pride in the teams and wished them success in the championship, urging the media to extend coverage and encouragement to the players.

11 August 2025 - 14:57
Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association has announced the participation of the Telangana men’s and women’s water polo teams in the upcoming 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship – 2025, scheduled to be held at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from August 13 to August 17, 2025.

In this prestigious national event, Mr. Manish Goud Kandikanti will lead the men’s team as captain, while Mrs. Kalwa Sanjana will captain the women’s team.

Men’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)

  1. Banothu Srikanth Nayak – Warangal
  2. Bhargav Ram Kasula – Ranga Reddy
  3. Deeraj Sai Katla – Warangal
  4. Gouni Shiva Goud – Ranga Reddy
  5. Jwala Tanay Singh Patel – Ranga Reddy
  6. Kaila Rohan Reddy – Hyderabad
  7. Lalit Sagar Kalwa – Ranga Reddy
  8. M Sai Karthik – Karimnagar
  9. Manidhar Rao Venkata Chadalla – Hyderabad
  10. Manish Goud Kandikanti – Hyderabad (Captain)
  11. Mudrakola Sushanth Desai – Hyderabad
  12. Retheesh R – Ranga Reddy
  13. Tejas Navathe – Nizamabad
  14. Thulla Sai Charan – Karimnagar

Women’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)

  1. Avisha Rachel Mathew – Hyderabad
  2. Brinda Samyukta Pabbinedi – Ranga Reddy
  3. Deshika Arushi Nadimetla – Hyderabad
  4. Gayathri Puppala – Hyderabad
  5. Jannapally Krishita Reddy – Hyderabad
  6. Navisha Paled – Hyderabad
  7. Nipunitha Pabba – Hyderabad
  8. Niyathi Pabba – Hyderabad
  9. Pritika Wadhwani – Hyderabad
  10. Sahasra Vinjamuri – Hyderabad
  11. Sanjana Kalwa – Ranga Reddy (Captain)
  12. Shineshma Peddamma – Warangal
  13. Tanisha Paled – Hyderabad
  14. Tripti – Hyderabad

The championship will witness top aquatic talent from across the country, and the Telangana teams aim to make their mark with strong performances.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
