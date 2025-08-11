Telangana Water Polo Teams to Compete at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship
Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association has announced the participation of the Telangana men’s and women’s water polo teams in the upcoming 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship – 2025, scheduled to be held at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from August 13 to August 17, 2025.
In this prestigious national event, Mr. Manish Goud Kandikanti will lead the men’s team as captain, while Mrs. Kalwa Sanjana will captain the women’s team.
Speaking about the participation, Telangana Swimming Association General Secretary Umesh Galande expressed pride in the teams and wished them success in the championship, urging the media to extend coverage and encouragement to the players.
Men’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)
- Banothu Srikanth Nayak – Warangal
- Bhargav Ram Kasula – Ranga Reddy
- Deeraj Sai Katla – Warangal
- Gouni Shiva Goud – Ranga Reddy
- Jwala Tanay Singh Patel – Ranga Reddy
- Kaila Rohan Reddy – Hyderabad
- Lalit Sagar Kalwa – Ranga Reddy
- M Sai Karthik – Karimnagar
- Manidhar Rao Venkata Chadalla – Hyderabad
- Manish Goud Kandikanti – Hyderabad (Captain)
- Mudrakola Sushanth Desai – Hyderabad
- Retheesh R – Ranga Reddy
- Tejas Navathe – Nizamabad
- Thulla Sai Charan – Karimnagar
Women’s Water Polo Team (Telangana)
- Avisha Rachel Mathew – Hyderabad
- Brinda Samyukta Pabbinedi – Ranga Reddy
- Deshika Arushi Nadimetla – Hyderabad
- Gayathri Puppala – Hyderabad
- Jannapally Krishita Reddy – Hyderabad
- Navisha Paled – Hyderabad
- Nipunitha Pabba – Hyderabad
- Niyathi Pabba – Hyderabad
- Pritika Wadhwani – Hyderabad
- Sahasra Vinjamuri – Hyderabad
- Sanjana Kalwa – Ranga Reddy (Captain)
- Shineshma Peddamma – Warangal
- Tanisha Paled – Hyderabad
- Tripti – Hyderabad
The championship will witness top aquatic talent from across the country, and the Telangana teams aim to make their mark with strong performances.