TGGCC Launches ‘Giri Nature’ Millet-Based Honey Cookies and Chikkis to Empower Tribals and Promote Child Nutrition

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd (TGGCC) has launched a new line of millet-based health snacks under the brand Giri Nature. The newly introduced Honey Millet Cookies and Honey Chikkis were officially launched at DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad by Shri A. Sharat, Hon’ble Secretary for Tribal Welfare, Government of Telangana, and Dr. B. Dayakar Rao, CEO & Director of Nutrihub – ICAR–IIMR.

These nutritious products aim to not only improve the dietary health of children, particularly those studying in government schools, but also uplift the tribal communities of Telangana by promoting and marketing their forest produce.

Chairman of TGGCC, Shri Kotnak Thirupathi, emphasized the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri A. Revanth Reddy, in delivering nutritious, high-quality snacks to children. “Children are the backbone of our nation, and their health depends on the food they consume. It is essential to offer snacks that are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, while also being tasty and made from natural ingredients,” he said.

The initiative has received strong support from state leadership including Deputy CM Shri M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Women & Child Welfare Smt. Seethakka, and other key tribal development stakeholders.

The Giri Nature cookies and chikkis are crafted using pure Girijan honey sourced directly from tribal communities residing in the forested regions of Telangana. Backed by intensive research and development led by Dr. B. Dayakar Rao, the snacks aim to deliver the powerful combination of millets and forest honey—bringing together tradition, nutrition, and innovation.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to empower indigenous communities while also addressing the nutritional needs of children through healthy snacking alternatives.