TGSRTC Introduces Nine New Benefits for Monthly Bus Pass Holders from today.

Hyderabad: In a move to attract more commuters towards public transport and increase revenue, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced nine additional benefits and special concessions under its Monthly Season Ticket (MST) scheme. The revised benefits will come into effect across Telangana from today.

As part of the initiative, TGSRTC has removed the distance restriction for issuing monthly season tickets, allowing more passengers to avail themselves of the facility. Toll plaza charges will be calculated for only 20 days instead of 25, reducing the cost for commuters.

The corporation has also introduced Deluxe monthly passes, which will be valid on Deluxe and e-Deluxe services. MST holders can travel free on Sundays in city buses operating in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Karimnagar. However, the concession will not cover Pushpak Airport Liner services or other government holidays.

Under the Combo Ticket facility, passengers can pay an additional Rs. 20 per journey. Palle Velugu pass holders can travel on Express and e-Express buses, while Express pass holders can use Deluxe and e-Deluxe services. Additionally, MST holders travelling beyond their designated routes will receive a 10 per cent discount on basic fares in Super Luxury and higher-category services.

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Two-month pass holders will receive five additional days of validity, while three-month pass holders will get 10 extra days without additional charges.

The move comes against the backdrop of TGSRTC’s earlier initiatives to promote affordable travel, including the Mahalakshmi scheme launched on December 9, 2023, which provides free bus travel to eligible women in Telangana.

With rising commuting expenses and increasing traffic congestion in urban areas, the latest concessions are expected to make public transport more attractive. TGSRTC hopes the revised MST scheme will encourage students, employees and daily commuters to choose buses regularly, reduce dependence on private vehicles and strengthen the corporation’s revenue through increased passenger patronage.