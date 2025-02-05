Hyderabad: Three Killed in Wall Collapse at LB Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded at a construction site in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, when a wall collapsed unexpectedly, resulting in the deaths of three workers. The workers, who were trapped under the rubble, succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to rescue them.

Details of the Collapse

The accident took place while the workers were engaged in excavation work at the cellar of the building. According to reports, the wall suddenly collapsed, sending debris falling on the workers. Tragically, three workers were buried under the rubble and were later confirmed dead. One additional worker was injured in the accident but survived.

Victims Identified

The LB Nagar police have confirmed that the victims were workers from Bihar. Authorities are in the process of identifying all the victims and notifying their families. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Rescue Operation and Recovery

Upon receiving reports of the collapse, the LB Nagar police, along with local fire and rescue teams, quickly arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue efforts. The teams managed to retrieve one body from under the debris shortly after arriving, and the other two bodies were recovered soon afterward. The injured worker was also rescued and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation Launched

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the wall collapse. Initial reports suggest that the collapse may have been due to the instability of the earth around the cellar excavation site. Investigators are examining the site to gather more details and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities Express Condolences

Local authorities have expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. They have assured that steps will be taken to ensure better safety standards at construction sites and to prevent such incidents from happening again.