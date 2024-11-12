TMC and BJP Face Off in West Bengal By-Elections Amid Protests Over RG Kar Incident

Kolkata: The upcoming by-elections in West Bengal’s six assembly constituencies are shaping up as a major electoral showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The political atmosphere has intensified due to public outrage and protests following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident, which triggered months of protests led by junior doctors demanding justice and healthcare reforms, has impacted the political landscape just ahead of the polls. The six constituencies in the by-election—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST)—include five TMC strongholds in south Bengal, with Madarihat remaining a BJP bastion in the north.

Four-Way Electoral Battle in Bengal By-Elections

This election marks a competitive four-cornered battle as the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress contest separately for the first time since 2021. The Left Front is fielding candidates in five seats, while Congress, under new state chief Suvankar Sarkar, has nominated candidates in all six seats. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha in this year’s general elections.



Political Stakes and Public Sentiment

The TMC, which secured five of these constituencies in the 2021 elections, is defending its record amidst heightened anti-incumbency sentiment linked to the RG Kar incident. BJP leaders are hopeful that public anger over the tragedy and alleged healthcare system flaws will turn voter sentiment in their favor, especially in urban areas where protests have been most intense.

TMC Confident Despite Rising Anti-Incumbency

Despite the controversy, TMC leaders remain optimistic about retaining the seats. “We believe the people will continue to support the developmental work by the TMC government and reject BJP’s divisive politics,” a senior TMC leader stated. The TMC has previously enjoyed strong support, having won all but one by-election since 2021 and recently gaining four seats in June, including traditionally BJP-aligned areas.



BJP and Left Front Strategies

BJP leaders, meanwhile, are leveraging the RG Kar case as a key issue to highlight TMC’s governance shortcomings, with Rahul Sinha, a BJP leader, expressing confidence in winning all six seats. Left Front leaders see these by-elections as a chance to re-establish their relevance amid growing dissatisfaction with both TMC and BJP.