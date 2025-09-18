Hyderabad

TMREIS Teachers Protest Salary Cuts at Head Office in Nampally

Chaos erupted outside the TIMRIS Head Office in Nampally on Thursday as nearly 200 teachers staged a protest against the abrupt reduction in their monthly salaries.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 September 2025 - 17:35
TMREIS Teachers Protest Salary Cuts at Head Office in Nampally
TMREIS Teachers Protest Salary Cuts at Head Office in Nampally

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Chaos erupted outside the TMREIS Head Office in Nampally on Thursday as nearly 200 teachers staged a protest against the abrupt reduction in their monthly salaries.

According to the protesting staff, the Telangana government allegedly slashed their pay without issuing any prior notice, sparking anger and frustration among educators.

Speaking to Akai News India, one teacher expressed deep concern over the move: “We dedicate ourselves to teaching and guiding students, but this sudden reduction in salary is unfair and unacceptable. Many of us are struggling to manage household expenses because of this decision.”

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Tonight

As the protest gathered momentum, more teachers arrived at the office, swelling the crowd and intensifying the demonstration. The agitators demanded an immediate reversal of the pay cut and warned that they would escalate their protest if their demands were not met promptly.

Police have been alerted to the situation as tensions continue outside the TMREIS Head Office.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 September 2025 - 17:35
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button