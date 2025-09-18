TMREIS Teachers Protest Salary Cuts at Head Office in Nampally

Hyderabad: Chaos erupted outside the TMREIS Head Office in Nampally on Thursday as nearly 200 teachers staged a protest against the abrupt reduction in their monthly salaries.

According to the protesting staff, the Telangana government allegedly slashed their pay without issuing any prior notice, sparking anger and frustration among educators.

Speaking to Akai News India, one teacher expressed deep concern over the move: “We dedicate ourselves to teaching and guiding students, but this sudden reduction in salary is unfair and unacceptable. Many of us are struggling to manage household expenses because of this decision.”

As the protest gathered momentum, more teachers arrived at the office, swelling the crowd and intensifying the demonstration. The agitators demanded an immediate reversal of the pay cut and warned that they would escalate their protest if their demands were not met promptly.

Police have been alerted to the situation as tensions continue outside the TMREIS Head Office.