Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad Ahead of April 23 MLC Polls

Hyderabad: In view of the Biennial Elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions around the GHMC Head Office on April 23 (polling day) and April 25 (counting day).

Vehicular movement will be prohibited between GHMC ‘T’ Junction and BRKR Bhavan Junction from 6 am to 6 pm on both days.

According to a traffic advisory, vehicles coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh towards Telugu Thalli Junction via BRKR lane will be diverted at GHMC ‘T’ Junction towards Ambedkar Statue to ensure smooth conduct of the election process.

Officials have urged commuters to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience. The measures have been taken to maintain security and order during the electoral process.