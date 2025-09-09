TVS Motor Company Launches India’s First Hyper Sport Scooter — TVS NTORQ 150

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in the two and three-wheeler market, has launched the TVS NTORQ 150, positioning it as India’s quickest and first hyper sport scooter.

Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the NTORQ 150 promises a blend of speed, futuristic styling, and advanced connectivity features tailored for the new generation of riders.

The scooter accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, delivers a top speed of 104 km/h, and produces 13.2 PS power and 14.2 Nm torque, making it the fastest in its segment. Safety features such as ABS, traction control, crash alerts, hazard lamps, and emergency brake warnings add to its rider confidence.

Design and Performance

The NTORQ 150 draws inspiration from stealth aircraft with MULTIPOINT® projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, signature ‘T’ tail lamps, a naked motorcycle-style handlebar, coloured alloy wheels, and a sporty muffler note. Its forward-leaning stance and aggressive lines emphasize speed and agility.

Tech-Loaded Experience

Equipped with a hi-resolution TFT display and TVS SmartXonnect™, the scooter boasts 50+ connected features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, ride analytics, call/message alerts, OTA updates, and custom widgets. The adaptive TFT display with a 4-way navigation switch offers riders a console experience similar to gaming devices.

Safety & Comfort

Rider comfort is enhanced through telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand, and 22-litre under-seat storage. Safety systems include ABS, traction control, hazard lamps, crash/theft alerts, and follow-me headlamps.

Variants and Colours

The NTORQ 150 is available in two versions:

Standard – Stealth Silver, Racing Red, Turbo Blue

– Stealth Silver, Racing Red, Turbo Blue TFT Cluster model – Nitro Green, Racing Red, Turbo Blue

The scooter has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company, said:

“Over two million NTORQ riders have helped build one of India’s most iconic automotive communities. The new TVS NTORQ 150 is designed to meet the high-performance aspirations of Gen Z with its futuristic design, hyper-tuned engine, and advanced connected tech. It will thrill its riders while further strengthening the NTORQ brand.”

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers with operations across 80 countries. Known for its innovation, quality, and customer focus, the company is the only two-wheeler manufacturer to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Its portfolio also includes Norton Motorcycles (UK) and TVS Ebike Company AG (Switzerland).

For more details, visit www.tvsmotor.com.