Two MS Creative School Cubs to Represent Telangana at International Cuboree in Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Telangana and MS Education Academy, two young Cubs from MS Creative School — Safwan Qureshi and Imtiaz Affan — have been selected to participate in the prestigious 14th National Cuboree organized by the Sri Lanka Scout Association. Notably, they are the only two Cubs selected from Telangana state for this international event.

The 14th National Cuboree will take place from August 15 to 17, 2025 in the historic city of Anuradhapura, North Central Province, Sri Lanka. The grand event, centered around the Municipal Council Grounds, will bring together 10,000 Cub Scouts from across Sri Lanka and nearly 1,000 international participants. The Sri Lanka Scout Association has extended a special invitation to the Bharat Scouts and Guides, enabling select Indian Cubs to join the celebration of the spirit of Cub Scouting, and has also invited Scouts and Guides associations of SAARC countries to participate in its 14th National Cuboree.

This marks the third major outing for the students of MS Creative School in the current academic year. Their journey began with a local camp at The Bharat Scouts and Guides State Training Centre in Jeedimetla, followed by participation in the Diamond Jubilee Jamboree in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, held from January 28 to February 3, 2025. The upcoming Cuboree in Sri Lanka now adds an international chapter to their scouting journey.

At the Cuboree, Safwan and Imtiaz will join outdoor challenges, arena displays, cultural exchanges, community service, and heritage tours—gaining leadership, confidence, cultural exposure, and communication skills while inspiring Telangana’s youth as proud international Cub Scout representatives. The excited Cubs, Imtiaz and Safwan, say they are ready to experience the adventure, while their parents feel fortunate their kids are getting a chance to participate in an international event.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy said,

“This is a moment of immense pride for us. Safwan and Imtiaz have consistently displayed dedication, discipline, and enthusiasm for Cub Scouting. Their selection to represent Telangana at an international platform is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the quality of scouting activities nurtured at MS Creative School.”

The participation of these young Cubs in such a high-profile international event is expected to further develop their leadership, teamwork, and cultural exchange skills, while also inspiring other students across Telangana to take up scouting.

MS Education Academy, with its flagship MS Creative School, has been at the forefront of providing holistic education that balances academic excellence with co-curricular activities. Scouting is an integral part of its mission to build responsible, confident, and community-oriented young citizens.