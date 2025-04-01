UPI Disruption: Major Bank Customers Face Transaction Issues

State Bank of India (SBI) customers are facing disruptions in UPI, mobile, and internet banking services today. Many users reported issues with sending money via UPI to SBI accounts, with all UPI apps displaying error alerts related to SBI transactions.

Frustrated users took to social media to report UPI transaction failures using hashtags like #UPInotworking and #SBIissues.

NPCI Responds to User Complaints on X (Twitter)

Acknowledging the issue, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) responded on X (formerly Twitter), asking users to share screenshots of their failed transactions for assistance.

SBI Announces Planned Downtime for Financial Year Closing

SBI has officially announced that due to financial year closing activities, their internet banking, UPI, and YONO services will be temporarily unavailable on April 1, 2025, from 4 PM to 7 PM. However, UPI Lite and ATM services will remain operational.

Customers Express Anger Over Lack of Communication

Although SBI previously announced service downtime for the evening, customers are frustrated that UPI services have been down since the morning without prior notice. Many users complained that they did not receive any SMS alerts regarding the disruption.

Key Takeaways

✔ SBI UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking services are down

✔ NPCI is addressing customer complaints on X (Twitter)

✔ SBI planned downtime: April 1, 2025, from 4 PM – 7 PM

✔ UPI Lite & ATM services will remain operational

✔ Customers demand better communication from SBI

How to Check SBI UPI & Banking Services Status?

If you are facing UPI or banking issues, you can:

✅ Check SBI’s official website or mobile app for updates

✅ Follow NPCI and SBI’s official X (Twitter) accounts

✅ Try using UPI Lite or ATM transactions as alternatives

Stay tuned for further updates on SBI’s banking services.