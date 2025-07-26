Youth Attempts to Jump from Durgam Cheruvu; DRF Officer’s Swift Action Averts Tragedy

A youth attempted suicide by jumping into the lake at around 6:30 pm on Friday at the famous Durgam Cheruvu Bridge (Tegal Bridge) in Hyderabad, but the prompt action of a dedicated Disaster Response Force (DRF) official saved his life.

At the time of the incident, the DRF team was busy cleaning the drainage holes on the bridge to drain rainwater. At the same time, a 25-year-old youth, Rami Reddy, tried to jump into the lake from the bridge. One of the officials immediately saw the scene and alerted the team.

The DRF officials immediately took action and started efforts to save the youth. One of the officials, Tirupati, moved quickly and caught the youth and pulled him out. Thanks to this prompt and courageous action, a precious life was saved. The people present there breathed a sigh of relief and praised the bravery of the DRF official.

Later, the police were informed and the youth was handed over to them. Initial investigation revealed that the youth Rami Reddy was married and had a daughter. He was allegedly drunk and had tried to commit suicide due to domestic disputes.

According to the police, Rami Reddy’s wife had gone to Mackay in anger after the dispute, which led to his mental depression. The police later handed over the youth to his sister and further action is underway.

DRF official Tirupati’s timely action not only saved a human life but also saved a family from being torn apart. The public appreciated this spirit and demanded that the government reward such officials.