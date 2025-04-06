Zomato’s Food Delivery COO Rinshul Chandra Resigns

New Delhi: Rinshul Chandra, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the food ordering and delivery business at Eternal Limited (formerly Zomato), has resigned from his role.

According to a regulatory filing, Chandra submitted his resignation on April 5 and will officially step down on April 7. The company revealed that he is leaving to pursue new opportunities aligned with his personal and professional goals.

Chandra Reflects on His Seven-Year Journey

Chandra expressed his gratitude in a statement:

“It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey over the past seven years, and I am truly grateful for the trust, support, and opportunities I’ve received during my time here. I wish our world-class teams at Eternal the very best.”

Career Progression at Zomato

Rinshul Chandra joined the company in 2018 as Assistant Vice President of Product. Over the years, he took on several key roles, including Vice President and Head of Business, before being promoted to COO of the food delivery vertical.

Replacement Yet to Be Announced

Eternal Limited has not yet announced a successor to take over Chandra’s responsibilities.

Recent Turmoil and High-Level Exits at Eternal

Chandra’s resignation comes amid internal changes at Eternal. Recently, the company made headlines for laying off around 600 customer support staff within a year of hiring them.

The company also witnessed several top-level exits, including:

Hemal Jain , Global Head of Finance & CFO of Hyperpure

, Global Head of Finance & CFO of Hyperpure Akriti Chopra , Co-founder & Chief People Officer

, Co-founder & Chief People Officer Gunjan Soni, Independent Director

Zomato’s Rebranding to Eternal Limited

Zomato recently rebranded itself as Eternal Limited, now comprising four key business units:

Zomato (food delivery)

Blinkit (quick commerce)

Hyperpure (B2B food supply)

Zomato District (new initiatives)

CEO Deepinder Goyal confirmed that the rebrand applies to the parent company and will not impact the Zomato app or its brand identity