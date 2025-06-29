122 Youth Detained in Hyderabad During “Operation Chabutra”

Hyderabad: In response to increasing reports of unruly youth activities during nighttime, Hyderabad Police conducted a special drive, “Operation Chabutra,” detaining 122 youngsters for loitering on the streets after midnight.

Surge in Night-Time Street Activity Prompts Action

Over the past few days, police received multiple complaints about young individuals riding motorcycles in groups, creating disturbances on public roads during late hours. Several videos of these incidents went viral on social media, drawing public concern and prompting authorities to take strict action.

Operation Conducted in Meerpet Police Jurisdiction

In a focused effort, the operation was carried out late Saturday night within the limits of the Meerpet Police Station. Police detained 122 youth found wandering on the roads without valid reasons. Most of the detained individuals are residents of Sandhan Vanam, R.S. Reddy Nagar, and Bhupesh Gupta Nagar.

Loitering Under the Pretext of Celebrations

According to police reports, the youths were allegedly out on the streets under the pretext of celebrating birthdays but had no legitimate reason for being outside at that hour. Their actions were seen as a public safety concern, especially given the recent complaints.

Police Issue Warning and Counseling

All the detained individuals were taken to the police station, where Senior Police Officer C. Nagaraju addressed them directly. He warned the youth against engaging in such activities in the future and emphasized that any repeat violations would lead to strict legal action.

Authorities Stress Preventive Policing

The operation is part of Hyderabad Police’s broader strategy to curb public nuisance and ensure nighttime safety, particularly in residential areas. Police have stated that such surprise drives will continue as needed to deter unlawful street gatherings.