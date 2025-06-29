Hyderabad: Fire Erupts in Car on Begumpet Bridge – No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Panic gripped commuters on Begumpet Bridge in Hyderabad when an Indica car suddenly caught fire on Saturday.

Quick Response by Fire Brigade Prevents Major Disaster

According to reports, flames erupted unexpectedly from the car while it was moving on the busy bridge. Alert passengers quickly evacuated the vehicle, ensuring that no injuries or casualties occurred.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire brigade reached the spot promptly and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread further or cause additional damage.

Officials confirmed that the incident did not result in any loss of life or severe injuries. However, the vehicle suffered significant damage.

A video of the burning car has since gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention and raising concerns about vehicle safety and fire preparedness in urban areas.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, although preliminary suspicions point towards a possible electrical short circuit.