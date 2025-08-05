2018 defamation case involving Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Chaibasa court tomorrow

Ranchi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will appear before the MP-MLA Special Court in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, on Wednesday, August 6, in connection with a defamation case filed against him.

The case pertains to his alleged derogatory remarks against the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Amit Shah.

The complaint was lodged by Pratap Katiyar, a resident of Chaibasa, on July 9, 2018.

According to the petition, during a Congress plenary session held earlier that year, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said, “No murderer can become the National President in the Congress party. Congressmen cannot accept a murderer as their leader. This is possible only in the BJP.”

Also Read: Even healthy processed food may not be good for your weight loss journey: Study

The complainant alleged that this remark was a direct reference to Amit Shah and constituted defamation.

Acting on the complaint, the Chaibasa court initially issued a bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi in April 2022. However, the Congress leader did not respond to the summons.

Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable warrant in February 2024, citing his continued non-appearance.

Rahul Gandhi’s legal team had sought an exemption from his personal appearance, but the Chaibasa court rejected the plea. Following this, Gandhi approached the Jharkhand High Court, which granted him temporary relief and stayed the warrant for several months.

In March 2024, the High Court disposed of the petition, paving the way for the case to resume in the lower court.

After the matter returned to the Chaibasa court, Gandhi’s lawyers once again filed for exemption from personal appearance, which the court denied.

With the court insisting on his presence, Rahul Gandhi is now expected to appear in person on August 6 as per the latest directive of the MP-MLA Special Court.