36-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Hyderabad from Monday, Check Affected Areas

Several areas across Hyderabad will experience a temporary disruption in drinking water supply for 36 hours starting from 6 a.m. on Monday, October 13, to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025 - 15:25
Hyderabad: Several areas across Hyderabad will experience a temporary disruption in drinking water supply for 36 hours starting from 6 a.m. on Monday, October 13, to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced that the interruption is due to essential repair works under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project, Phase-III, Ring Main-I.

According to officials, the maintenance work is necessary to ensure uninterrupted and efficient water supply in the long term. However, during this period, water supply will remain suspended in multiple parts of the city, affecting both residential and commercial zones.

The areas that will be impacted include Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Prashasan Nagar, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Thattikhana, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Asif Nagar, Golconda Fort, Langar House, Durga Nagar, Badvel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, Kishmathpur, Gandhamguda, Bandlaguda, Shastripuram, Allabanda, Madhuban, Dharmasai (Shamshabad), Sahib Nagar, Auto Nagar, Saroor Nagar, Vasavi Nagar, Nagole, NTR Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Devendernagar, Uppal, and Snehapuri.

In addition, Bharatnagar, Rampally, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Manikchand, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Peerzadiguda, and Pedda Amberpet will also face supply suspension.

The HMWSSB has advised residents in these areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the 36-hour shutdown. Water supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday evening once the repair works are completed.

