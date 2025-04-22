Actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Blessed with Baby Girl

Chennai: Popular actor and producer Vishnu Vishal announced the joyous news on Tuesday that he and his wife, badminton star Jwala Gutta, have been blessed with a baby girl.

A Special Gift on a Special Day

The couple welcomed their daughter on a significant occasion – their fourth wedding anniversary. Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share the happy moment, posting a heartfelt message along with pictures of his newborn daughter’s hand and his son visiting the baby.

“We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now… It’s our 4th wedding anniversary today. On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty. Need all your love and blessings,” Vishnu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Family and Personal Life

Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini Natraj, and the couple has a son, Aryan, born in 2017. They separated in 2018. Vishnu later tied the knot with Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021, in Hyderabad.

Upcoming Film: Irandu Vaanam

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal is teaming up once again with director Ramkumar for the film ‘Irandu Vaanam’, also starring Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. This marks the third collaboration between the actor and director after the successful films Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.

Film Crew and Production Details

Music : Dhibu Ninan Thomas

: Dhibu Ninan Thomas Cinematography : Dinesh K Babu

: Dinesh K Babu Editing : San Lokesh

: San Lokesh Art Direction : Gopi Anand

: Gopi Anand Stunts : Vicky

: Vicky Costumes : Keerthivasan

: Keerthivasan Dance Choreography : Leelavathi

: Leelavathi VFX: Harihara Suthen (Lorven Studios)

The film is being produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, with G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serving as co-producers.