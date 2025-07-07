Actress Sridevi of ‘Court’ Fame to Make Tamil Debut with Actor KJR’s Second Film
Actress Sridevi, known for her compelling performance in the Telugu courtroom drama Court: State Vs A Nobody, is set to make her debut in Tamil cinema. She will star alongside actor KJR in his second lead film, which officially began shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai on Monday.
Announcement Made via Social Media
The actress took to Instagram to share the news, writing:
“Kickstarting the pooja for #MiniStudios’ production no.15, #KJR’s next, with blessings and good vibes.”
Rise to Fame with ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’
Sridevi earned critical acclaim in Court, a Telugu film directed by Ram Jagadish and presented by actor Nani. The film, which highlighted the misuse of the POCSO Act, was praised by men’s rights activists and audiences alike. The director had earlier revealed that the story was inspired by a real-life case. The film released on March 14 and was produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.
Details About KJR’s Second Film
The untitled project, tentatively referred to as Mini Studios Production No.15, marks actor KJR’s second lead role after Angikaaram. The film is directed by debutant Regan Stanislaus, who previously worked as a co-director with Prasanth Pandiyarajan of Vilangu web series fame.
Star-Studded Cast and Crew
Alongside KJR and Sridevi, the cast features an ensemble including:
- Arjun Ashokan
- Singam Puli
- Jayaprakash
- Harish Kumar
- Prithviraj
- Indhumathi
- Ashwin K Kumar
- Abishek Joseph George
- Aju Varghese
- Srikanth Murali
Cinematography is handled by P.V. Shankar, while the music is composed by Ghibran.
Production and Future Plans
The film is produced by S Vinoth Kumar under Mini Studio, which previously backed the successful Mark Antony. Meanwhile, actor KJR’s debut film Angikaaram is currently in post-production.