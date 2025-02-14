Ashwath Marimuthu Confident of ‘Dragon’ Success Ahead of Release

Chennai: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose upcoming film Dragon features Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, is confident the movie will be a major success.

Set to release on February 21, Marimuthu revealed that the film has already recovered its production cost from non-theatrical business, ensuring its profitability even before it hits theaters.

‘Dragon’ Recovers Budget Through Non-Theatrical Business

In an interview with IANS, Ashwath Marimuthu shared, “We made this film on a budget of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have recouped this amount through the satellite, OTT rights, and other sales. We have all bases covered.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment confirmed this, stating that Dragon is already a profitable venture. “Dragon is a table profit for us. With the OTT and satellite deals in place, all business has been completed. Whatever we make theatrically will be profit, and we’re happy with that outcome, regardless of whether the profit is two, three, or even 30 to 40 percent,” Kalpathi added.

Plot and Expectations

The trailer of Dragon has sparked significant excitement, presenting Pradeep Ranganathan in the role of a young engineering student, described as irresponsible, reckless, and often a disappointment to those around him. His journey revolves around trying to overcome his failures and swiftly achieve success.

The film, produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, features music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. The film’s editing is handled by Pradeep E Ragav, and stunts are choreographed by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan.

The story is co-written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, with the screenplay and dialogues by Marimuthu. The film is co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan, with costumes designed by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

With all business aspects secured and high expectations, Dragon is shaping up to be a strong contender at the box office.