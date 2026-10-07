Balakrishna recovers from injury; resumes shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer ‘Dada’ in Mysuru

Hyderabad: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has now resumed shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Dada’, the filming of which is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Mysuru in Karnataka.

Sources close to the unit said that Balakrishna, who had suffered an injury and as a result, had to take a break to undergo a surgery, was now back on the sets and had joined the team for this crucial and lengthy schedule.

The current schedule will focus on the talkie portions of the film, with Balakrishna and several other prominent actors expected to participate in the shoot. The makers are planning to cover key sequences during this schedule, making it an important phase in the production of the movie.

For the unaware, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays the lead in the film, had suffered a minor muscle tear while filming for an intense action sequence in the film. He had to undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure his complete recovery.

Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, had confirmed the news of the actor suffering an injury on its sets with a statement. It said, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.”

The production house had further gone on to say, “His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon. — TEAM #NBK111.”

Now, sources have confirmed that the actor has fully recovered and is back on the sets.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs.

‘Dada’ marks the reunion of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after their successful outing Veera Simha Reddy. Gopichand Malineni is mounting this movie as a stylish commercial action spectacle, with Balakrishna presented in a high-impact mass avatar. The film will also feature actors Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.

The film boasts of a strong technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Arvind S Kashyap while music is being scored by S Thaman. AS Prakash is handling production design and Navin Nooli has taken responsibility for editing. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues of the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, making it a major Christmas attraction and a festive treat for audiences.