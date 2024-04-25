Bandi Sanjay files his nomination papers from Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BJP candidate from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar today filed his nomination papers in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Rajnikanth Patel and party’s State president Kishan Reddy.

BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, party’s Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy and Pratapa Ramakrishna were the first to receive the CM and Kishan Reddy at the Karimnagar helipad.

Bandi Sanjay, accompanied by the Gujarat Chief Minister and Kishan Reddy, went straight to the district collectorate and entered the office of the returning officer. After filing their nomination, the trio went to SRR degree college in the same convoy. The area was crowded with thousands of the party activists. The three leaders boarded an open-top vehicle to greet all of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said as the BJP high command gave him the party ticket, he filed his nomination as a child of Karimnagar. “Everyone in Karimnagar is waiting for the opportunity to make Modi the Prime Minister again. I want to support Modi, who is working tirelessly to make India number one. If you ensure my victory, I will vote for Modi. If Congress and BRS candidates win, they will vote for Rahul Gandhi. Decide who you want,” he said.

He claimed that hundreds of cases had been filed against him for standing by the people of Karimnagar. He also claimed that he went to jail for the unemployed and for the employees. He alleged that the Congress and BRS candidates were non-locals and added that they never stood by the farmers, students, youth, unemployed and women, when they were in distress.

“The Congress and the BRS party leaders have hundreds of crores of rupees and have come to spend hundreds of crores of rupees. If they win, they will earn thousands of crores of rupees. I don’t have crores of assets like them. But I fought for you and had hundreds of cases.

They have assets worth crores of rupees… But you are my property… If they win, they will earn thousands of crores of rupees. Even if I will fight for you and face thousands of cases, I won’t be afraid,” he said.