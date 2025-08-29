BJP accuses MVA leaders of ignoring Maratha community, playing politics

Mumbai: After pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil began his indefinite fast on Friday, demanding reservation from the OBC quota, the BJP criticised Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Congress for neglecting the Maratha community during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government from November 2019 to June 2022 and for playing politics.

However, the BJP claimed that it was Devendra Fadnavis, as the chief minister, who gave reservations to the Maratha community and always took decisions for its development. Further, the BJP claimed that Shiv Sena(UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ mocked the Maratha community’s silent march as a ‘mute march’. “Sharad Pawar, who now says that the issue of reservation is no longer needed, and the Congress Party has viewed the Maratha community merely as a vote bank for years,” the party said.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Maratha community’s agitation in Mumbai will undoubtedly be peaceful and historic, and targeted the MVA leaders for questioning the Mahayuti government over the agitation. “Even today, these three (Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Congress) are only trying to play politics.

They remained silent, swallowing their words, on Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand for a reservation from the OBC quota. Now, these parties must clarify their stance. The BJP’s position is that the Maratha community should be given reservations without affecting the OBC quota.

Efforts are underway to strengthen the legal aspects of this issue. Manoj Jarange-Patil has the right to criticise the government in a democracy, but now it is necessary to demand clarity from Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress Party regarding their stand.”

”On the contrary, the most sensitive government is that of Devendraji, and it was he, as the chief minister, who made the decision to grant reservations to the Maratha community. Even now, what are they achieving by criticising him now? The Maratha community received a 10 per cent reservation during the Mahayuti government, and the Supreme Court has not cancelled it.

Their demand for an extension for the Shinde Committee was met with a six-month extension. The demand to provide jobs to those who lost their lives in the Maratha agitation has also been nearly fulfilled,” said Upadhye. He further stated, “To create one lakh entrepreneurs from the Maratha community through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Corporation, loans worth Rs 8,320 crore have been disbursed.

Through the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Fee Reimbursement Scheme, 17.54 lakh students from the Maratha community have been provided Rs 9,262 crore.” “Devendraji delivers justice to the Maratha community, and on the contrary, the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, and Sharad Pawar take no stance at all. Reject the politics of these three parties that betray social justice in Maharashtra,” remarked Upadhye.