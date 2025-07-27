BJP challenges Telangana Agriculture Minister to debate on urea shortage

Gadwal (Telangana): Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has thrown a direct challenge to state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao for an open debate on the ongoing urea shortage in the state, questioning the state government’s handling of the fertiliser supply crisis.

Speaking to the media in Gadwal, Ramchander Rao said Telangana is the only state in the country facing a urea shortage, which he blamed on the inefficiency of the Congress-led state government.

“The Centre has already supplied 12.2 lakh metric tonnes of urea, though the state government had requested only 9.5 lakh metric tonnes. What happened to the remaining 2.5 lakh metric tonnes? Let the agriculture minister come for a debate—we will bring all the data,” he said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy government, is misleading farmers and trying to shift the blame onto the Centre just ahead of the local body elections. “Instead of addressing the real issue, they are covering up their failure and collaborating with middlemen to enable black marketing of urea,” he charged.

Rao urged farmers to hold Congress leaders accountable in the upcoming local polls, accusing the ruling party of gross negligence in fertiliser management. “The Congress is playing with the lives of farmers. It’s time the people questioned them directly,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers, Ramchander Rao said the public no longer trusts the Congress party, which he claimed came to power on false promises. “Support the BJP, which is committed to improving the lives of the poor, farmers, students, and women,” he appealed.

Earlier, Rao, along with Mahabubnagar MP and BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna and district leaders, watched the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat”.

He began his second leg of the district tour with visits to local temples, including Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and Sri Ahobila Matam, offering prayers before heading to Vanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts.