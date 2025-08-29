BRS leader complains to ED against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: A leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for alleged misuse of office and awarding high-value contracts to family-linked companies under suspicious circumstances.

BRS spokesman Manne Krishank lodged a complaint with the Central agency and demanded a thorough investigation.

He alleged that the Chief Minister facilitated the awarding of crores worth of government contracts to companies owned by his close relatives and associates. He stated that these actions raise strong suspicions of money laundering, conflict of interest, and abuse of power.

Krishank, in his complaint, said Shodha Constructions, owned by the brother-in-law of CM Revanth Reddy, reported a total income of only Rs 7,13,113 in the financial year 2022. Despite this negligible turnover, the company was awarded a Rs 1,137 crore AMRUT tender in 2024, followed by a Rs 115 crore Singareni mining contract and a Rs 365 crore Dindi Lift Irrigation contract, he said.

“The disproportionate scale of these contracts compared to the company’s financial background suggests fraudulent favouritism and possible laundering of public money,” the BRS leader said.

Krishank said in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had already conducted raids on Revanth Reddy and KLSR Infratech due to suspected business ties.

Notably, the car used by Revanth Reddy as an MP was registered in the name of KLSR Infratech, confirming his links with the company. Under the present government, KLSR Infratech has received several large-scale contracts, including Rs 168 crore Mission Bhagiratha contract, Rs 191 crore Lift Irrigation contract in Palair Reservoir and Rs 319 crore Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme contract, he claimed.

“Given that KLSR Infratech has been under the radar for economic offences, the awarding of such contracts under Revanth Reddy’s tenure is highly questionable. The above facts clearly indicate a systematic misuse of office by the Chief Minister to benefit family-owned and linked entities with no proven financial capacity or track record, thereby exposing potential channels of corruption, kickbacks, and money laundering,” reads the letter addressed to the director of the ED.

Krishank urged the ED to initiate an in-depth investigation into the contracts awarded to Shodha Constructions and KLSR Infratech under the present Telangana Government.

Examine the sources of funds, financial transactions, and ownership structures of these companies to establish whether they are being used as vehicles for laundering public money, he said.

He also demanded that the Central agency investigate the personal financial interests and involvement of Revanth Reddy in these deals.

“Take necessary legal and punitive action as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other applicable laws. The misuse of public office to unjustly enrich close relatives and associates not only violates the trust of the people but also undermines the integrity of governance,” he added.