Ceasefire Declared Between Israel and Iran After 12 Days of Conflict, Confirms Trump

Washington, D.C.: In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran, ending nearly two weeks of escalating violence between the two nations. The ceasefire, which came into effect within hours of the announcement, marks a crucial turning point in a conflict that saw multiple missile exchanges and rising regional tensions.

Trump Announces Ceasefire on Truth Forum

On Tuesday, President Trump revealed the development via a post on the Truth Social platform, stating that Iran had agreed to halt all military operations first, and Israel would reciprocate after 12 hours. Trump urged both nations to adhere strictly to the agreement to avoid any further escalation.

Iran Strikes First, Israel to Respond Later

According to reports from Iranian media, Iran launched missile attacks on areas under Israeli control, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals. The attacks targeted regions where civilians were reportedly taking shelter. The ceasefire was announced shortly after these strikes.

Iran expressed hope that with the cessation of missile attacks, Israel would withdraw from contested areas. Iranian officials called the ceasefire a step toward stability in the region.

U.S. Role in the Conflict

Throughout the 12-day conflict, the United States maintained strong support for Israel. American forces reportedly targeted multiple Iranian installations during the escalation. Iran responded by striking critical Israeli infrastructure.

The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities sparked a sharp reaction from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned of consequences but did not directly address the United States. Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticized both the U.S. and Israel for their roles in the conflict.

Ceasefire Comes Amid Diplomatic Pressure

The ceasefire agreement came into force just hours after strong comments from Iranian leadership. The international community has cautiously welcomed the truce, although concerns remain about its durability.

President Trump’s intervention and announcement are being viewed as an attempt to prevent further escalation and restore a fragile peace in the region.

Looking Ahead

As both nations enter the ceasefire period, the world watches closely to see if the truce will hold. The situation remains delicate, with tensions still simmering under the surface. Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify in the coming days to ensure long-term stability.