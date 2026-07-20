Charminar Chargers Beat Secunderabad Stallions 35-25 in Hyderabad District Basketball Association Sub-Junior & Youth League 2026

Charminar Chargers began their campaign with a comfortable 35-25 victory over Secunderabad Stallions after leading 12-8 at half time in the Sub-Junior & Youth League 2026 for Boys & Girls, conducted by the Hyderabad District Basketball Association at YMCA, Secunderabad. Aairah starred with a match-winning 20 points, including 10 consecutive points in the final quarter to seal the victory.

Charminar Chargers Start Campaign with Impressive Win

The Sub-Junior & Youth League 2026 for Boys & Girls, conducted by the Hyderabad District Basketball Association, kicked off in style on July 21, 2026, at YMCA, Secunderabad.

Charminar Chargers defeated Secunderabad Stallions 35-25 after holding a 12-8 lead at half time.

Fast Start Gives Charminar Chargers Early Advantage

Charminar Chargers made a strong start with Tanishkaa, Anika, and Aairah combining effectively and playing a fast-paced game.

The trio helped the team score 10 points in the first quarter.

Although Secunderabad Stallions managed to break through the defence, they were unable to convert their chances into baskets, leaving the first-quarter score at 10-3 in favour of Charminar Chargers.

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Second Quarter Remains Low-Scoring

A unique feature of the tournament saw each team’s second five players competing during the second quarter.

Both teams focused heavily on defence, resulting in a low-scoring period.

However, Nakshatra stood out for Secunderabad Stallions by scoring all five points for her team, reducing the deficit as Charminar Chargers led 12-8 at half time.

Aairah and Anika Keep Chargers Ahead

After the lemon break, both teams exchanged baskets.

Anika and Aairah continued scoring for Charminar Chargers.

For Secunderabad Stallions, Sharmista and Saanvika scored 4 points each, but Charminar Chargers maintained control to lead 23-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Aairah Scores 10 Consecutive Points to Seal Victory

Secunderabad Stallions made determined efforts to stage a comeback in the final quarter.

However, Aairah produced an outstanding performance by scoring 10 consecutive points, ensuring Charminar Chargers secured a comfortable 35-25 victory.

Brief Scores

Charminar Chargers – 35

Aairah – 20

Anika – 5

Saanvika – 6

Secunderabad Stallions – 25

Nakshatra – 6

Sharmista – 5

Saanvika – 4

Adhya – 4

Half Time Score: 12-8 in favour of Charminar Chargers.

Charminar Chargers opened their Sub-Junior & Youth League 2026 campaign with a 35-25 win over Secunderabad Stallions at YMCA, Secunderabad, after leading 12-8 at half time. Aairah starred with 20 points, including 10 consecutive points in the final quarter, while Anika, Tanishkaa, Nakshatra, Sharmista, Saanvika, and Adhya also contributed during an exciting opening match of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association tournament.