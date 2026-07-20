Ranga Reddy Swimmers Dominate 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026

Hyderabad: Swimmers from Ranga Reddy district delivered outstanding performances at the 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026, held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on July 18–19. The championship, organized by the Telangana State Swimming Association, witnessed fierce competition among young swimmers from across the state.

The championship’s standout performer was Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula of Ranga Reddy, who claimed two gold medals in the boys’ butterfly events. Ashwath won the 100m Butterfly with a timing of 1:07.05, edging out teammate Arjun Sandeep Kaswan, who finished just 0.01 seconds behind in 1:07.06. He also secured the 50m Butterfly gold with an impressive timing of 29.06 seconds, reaffirming his dominance in the event.

In the girls’ competition, Vedha Ashritha Gottumukkala of Ranga Reddy also emerged as a double gold medalist. She topped the 50m Butterfly event with a time of 31.55 seconds and followed it up by winning the 100m Butterfly in 1:12.72, showcasing exceptional speed, technique, and endurance.

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Other Medal Winners

200m Freestyle Girls

Gold: Tejashree Vidyasagar (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 2:29.03

Tejashree Vidyasagar (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Ava Adidya Sandana (Warangal) – 2:33.34

Ava Adidya Sandana (Warangal) – Bronze: Havisha Kopalle (Hyderabad) – 2:33.75

800m Freestyle Girls

Gold: Merupula Likhitha Goud (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 10:41.05

Merupula Likhitha Goud (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Sri Pragna Bhattiprolu (Ranga Reddy) – 12:07.66

Sri Pragna Bhattiprolu (Ranga Reddy) – Bronze: Veda Koneru (Hyderabad) – 13:03.48

800m Freestyle Boys

Gold: Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 9:20.44

Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Sri Manu Karthikeya Kolusu (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 14:14.55

Sri Manu Karthikeya Kolusu (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Bronze: M. Mohan Durga (Nizamabad) – 14:49.91

The championship highlighted the growing depth of swimming talent across Telangana, with several young athletes delivering exceptional performances in closely contested races. Organisers said the event serves as an important platform for identifying and nurturing promising swimmers who can represent the state at national-level competitions.