Ranga Reddy Swimmers Shine at 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026

Hyderabad: Young swimmers from across Telangana displayed exceptional talent at the 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026, held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on July 18–19. The championship was organized by the Telangana State Swimming Association and witnessed impressive performances across multiple events.

Among the standout performers was Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula of Ranga Reddy, who dominated the boys’ butterfly events with two gold medals. Ashwath showcased outstanding speed, confidence, and race strategy to claim the 100m Butterfly title in 1:07.05, narrowly edging teammate Arjun Sandeep Kaswan by just 0.01 seconds. He also secured gold in the 50m Butterfly with a timing of 29.06 seconds, once again finishing ahead of Kaswan.

In the girls’ category, Vedha Ashritha Gottumukkala of Ranga Reddy emerged as another star performer, winning two gold medals in dominant fashion. She clinched the 50m Butterfly title in 31.55 seconds before adding the 100m Butterfly crown with an impressive time of 1:12.72, demonstrating exceptional speed, endurance, and composure.

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Other Key Results

200m Freestyle Girls

Gold: Tejashree Vidyasagar (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 2:29.03

Tejashree Vidyasagar (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Ava Adidya Sandana (Warangal) – 2:33.34

Ava Adidya Sandana (Warangal) – Bronze: Havisha Kopalle (Hyderabad) – 2:33.75

800m Freestyle Girls

Gold: Merupula Likhitha Goud (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 10:41.05

Merupula Likhitha Goud (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Sri Pragna Bhattiprolu (Ranga Reddy) – 12:07.66

Sri Pragna Bhattiprolu (Ranga Reddy) – Bronze: Veda Koneru (Hyderabad) – 13:03.48

800m Freestyle Boys

Gold: Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 9:20.44

Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Silver: Sri Manu Karthikeya Kolusu (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 14:14.55

Sri Manu Karthikeya Kolusu (Medchal Malkajgiri) – Bronze: M. Mohan Durga (Nizamabad) – 14:49.91

The championship highlighted the growing standard of competitive swimming in Telangana, with young athletes delivering outstanding performances and closely contested races. Organisers said the event provided an important platform for emerging swimmers to showcase their abilities and prepare for future state and national-level competitions.