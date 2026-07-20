Ranga Reddy Swimmers Shine at 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026
Young swimmers from across Telangana displayed exceptional talent at the 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026, held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on July 18–19.
Hyderabad: Young swimmers from across Telangana displayed exceptional talent at the 11th Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2026, held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on July 18–19. The championship was organized by the Telangana State Swimming Association and witnessed impressive performances across multiple events.
Among the standout performers was Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula of Ranga Reddy, who dominated the boys’ butterfly events with two gold medals. Ashwath showcased outstanding speed, confidence, and race strategy to claim the 100m Butterfly title in 1:07.05, narrowly edging teammate Arjun Sandeep Kaswan by just 0.01 seconds. He also secured gold in the 50m Butterfly with a timing of 29.06 seconds, once again finishing ahead of Kaswan.
In the girls’ category, Vedha Ashritha Gottumukkala of Ranga Reddy emerged as another star performer, winning two gold medals in dominant fashion. She clinched the 50m Butterfly title in 31.55 seconds before adding the 100m Butterfly crown with an impressive time of 1:12.72, demonstrating exceptional speed, endurance, and composure.
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Other Key Results
200m Freestyle Girls
- Gold: Tejashree Vidyasagar (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 2:29.03
- Silver: Ava Adidya Sandana (Warangal) – 2:33.34
- Bronze: Havisha Kopalle (Hyderabad) – 2:33.75
800m Freestyle Girls
- Gold: Merupula Likhitha Goud (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 10:41.05
- Silver: Sri Pragna Bhattiprolu (Ranga Reddy) – 12:07.66
- Bronze: Veda Koneru (Hyderabad) – 13:03.48
800m Freestyle Boys
- Gold: Stash Joseph Edakkolathur (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 9:20.44
- Silver: Sri Manu Karthikeya Kolusu (Medchal Malkajgiri) – 14:14.55
- Bronze: M. Mohan Durga (Nizamabad) – 14:49.91
The championship highlighted the growing standard of competitive swimming in Telangana, with young athletes delivering outstanding performances and closely contested races. Organisers said the event provided an important platform for emerging swimmers to showcase their abilities and prepare for future state and national-level competitions.